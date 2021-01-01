About this product

The blend of 150mg CBG and 400mg Full-Sepctrum CBD retails for only $79.99

Can be shipped to all 50 states!



Here at Purple CBD we love our new CBG pain formula. In fact, both of our founders take the pain formula. One has seen dramatic improvements with her fibromyalgia and inflammation levels. The other takes it for both bursitis pain and osteoporosis. Check out our CBG blog post to read about some of the many research studies conducted specifically on CBG! https://www.purplehippocbd.com/cbg-cannabigerol/