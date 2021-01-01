Loading…
Purple Hippo CBD

CBN oil Purple Hippo Sleep Formula 150mg CBN + 400mg Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil

This CBN formula was crafted specifically for our founder who used to sleep only 3-4 hours a night. Now she takes 8 drops per night and sleeps twice as long!
We recommend starting out with 5 drops per night and working your way up to your perfect dose.

The blend of 150mg CBN and 400mg Full-Sepctrum CBD retails for only $79.99
Can be shipped to all 50 states!
