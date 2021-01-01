Loading…
Purple Rose Supply

Purple Rose Supply

G1 CannaMold - Large

About this product

Use our molds to create a custom cannabis cigar and elevate the way you medicate. Cannagars provide smoother and fatter hits so you can get the full flavor from your product. Pre-made canngars cost hundreds of dollars, sell out quickly, and are limited to a few dispensaries in select states. Our molds let you create unlimited cannagars at a fraction of the price. We want you to be the creator of your smoking experience. You can choose your favorite strains, even topping it off with concentrates. Give yourself the ultimate experience - on your terms.

Cannagar Size:
0.7 inch diameter x 3.9 inches long

Includes:
Skewers
Wooden tip
Molds
Wrap
Funnel
Packing tool
