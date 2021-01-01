Loading…
Qloud Up

Nexus Single Quartz Atomizer - Matte BlaQ

About this product

Temperature Control Capability
Longest Lasting Atomizer
Crystal Quartz Chamber (½ gram capacity)
Deep-Seated Crystal Quartz Rod
Finest Titanium Coil
510 Threaded
Compatible with most disposable cartridges
No Wicks, Glues or Dyes
Designed in the USA
Quality Inspected in the USA
