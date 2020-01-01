 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About Quant - Premium Vaporizer

Quant Vapor is a premium vaporizer hardware supplier, with a mission to offer top end design with affordability and outstanding performance. Our passion lies in design. Bringing to market, desirable lifestyle vaporizer products that stand out from the crowd. Championing uniqueness in both look and feel. Creating vaporizer products that offer more than just great functionality. Our brand name “Quant” is derived from Quantum Physics. Representing the dual nature of life. Where the world is felt as waveforms or seen as matter. Quant vapor is the fusion of imagination and form.