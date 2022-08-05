The BIG deal about Quanta Plus is the polarized arnica. We use our patented polarization technology to polarize both the CBD and Arnica in our muscle rub to create a faster acting, longer lasting, stronger version of our flagship muscle rub product. Perfect for symptoms of muscle, nerve and chronic joint pain, circulation, along with general pain relief for a feeling of vitality – anyone can use Quanta CBD Plus.



Use for all muscle and joint pain including arthritis, piriformis syndrome, muscle spasms, osteoporosis, severe neuropathy pain, fibromyalgia and more. Never greasy, our Hemp CBD lightly scented herbal rub will change the way you think about muscle rubs.



CBD (150 mg) - relief from chronic pain and an anti-inflammatory*

Arnica & Turmeric - targets inflammation,* muscle aches and stiffness

Essential Oils and Menthol - hydrating, calming and cooling



Our 13 all natural ingredients: Hemp Seed oil, Sunflower oil (Helianthus Annuus), Beeswax (Cera Alba), Menthol Crystals, Meadowfoam Seed oil (Limnanthes Alba), CO2 Extracted Hemp CBD (Cannabidol), Arnica Montana oil, Turmeric oil (Tocopherylacetate Non-GMO), Proprietary blend of essential oils including: Camphor, peppermint, lavender, ginger, and clove, Vitamin-E oil.