Gilz Nilz

by Quantum Oregon
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Gilz Nilz

Gilz Nilz is a cross of The White and an exceptional Georgia Pine male. It can be a wily plant, but with proper training will yield a robust harvest. This strain is a balance of cerebral and physical effects, offering a lucid and manageable buzz that can mellow stress and pain. Gilz Nilz has an 8-week flowering time and is known for its heavy yield and abundance of trichomes

Gilz Nilz effects

22 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
18% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Quantum Oregon
