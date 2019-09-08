Irene is a sour-scented hybrid strain that is said to have originated in the United States' Deep South. Its genetics are a mystery to most, but rumor has it that Irene descended from California's OG Kush. Hints of its heritage are found in its earthy pine aroma, but this hybrid has a distinctive diesel smell that deviates from the typical OG flavor. Irene induces potent cerebral high characterized by energy boost, uplifted mood, racing thoughts, laughter and social behavior. Followed by relaxing body buzz and laziness. Irene has been known to relieves stress, control pain, and stimulate appetite.