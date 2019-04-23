this strain is a fruity, tropical flavored weed. Banana Kush developed by Crocket and Bubblegum Strawberry are the delicious parents of this powerful strain. Strawberry Banana is a tasty, relaxing weed. The effect will take a few minutes to build up. Soon, you will find yourself both light as a feather and locked to the couch. All the aches and pains of the day disappear. All the fears and worries are gone. You are in a new body and a new world.

Strawberry Banana can give you the munchies. You want to be sure to have some healthy snacks close in reach when you toke. You will not be wanting to prepare a four-course meal once the effect kicks in. You will feel a bit lazy but relaxed and comfortable. You may have some improved creativity so be ready to jot down some thoughts if you are an artist.

Strawberry Banana is a powerful Indica and therefore good as a late-night toke. It will easily carry you off into sleep.