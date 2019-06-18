Tincture 900 mg

Each bottle has 900 mg of CBD

(30 mg per serving)



Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT Medium Chain Triglycerides), Non GMO Sunflower Lecithin, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil.



Suggested Use: Shake well before use. Place one milliliter (one dropper or 20 drops) under tongue; hold until absorbed. Can also be added to your favorite beverage. Use once or twice daily. Do not exceed suggested use.

Take a few small doses over the course of the day rather than one big dose. Try the suggested serving size and observe the effects. If necessary adjust the amount. CBD oil compounds have biphasic properties, which means that low and high doses of the same substance can produce opposite effects. Small doses of cannabis tend to stimulate; large doses sedate. Figuring out the optimal dose of CBD oil may involve some trial and error. This product is not intended for pregnant or lactating mothers.



High Quality Hemp

Organic Farming Practices

Full Spectrum

CO2 Extracted

Lab-Tested & Certified

No Preservatives, Artificial Flavors, or Sweeteners

No Additives or Dyes

Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Vegan