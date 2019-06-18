About this product
Tincture 900 mg
Each bottle has 900 mg of CBD
(30 mg per serving)
Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT Medium Chain Triglycerides), Non GMO Sunflower Lecithin, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil.
Suggested Use: Shake well before use. Place one milliliter (one dropper or 20 drops) under tongue; hold until absorbed. Can also be added to your favorite beverage. Use once or twice daily. Do not exceed suggested use.
Take a few small doses over the course of the day rather than one big dose. Try the suggested serving size and observe the effects. If necessary adjust the amount. CBD oil compounds have biphasic properties, which means that low and high doses of the same substance can produce opposite effects. Small doses of cannabis tend to stimulate; large doses sedate. Figuring out the optimal dose of CBD oil may involve some trial and error. This product is not intended for pregnant or lactating mothers.
High Quality Hemp
Organic Farming Practices
Full Spectrum
CO2 Extracted
Lab-Tested & Certified
No Preservatives, Artificial Flavors, or Sweeteners
No Additives or Dyes
Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Vegan
About this brand
Quantum Leaf Naturals
Quantum Leaf Naturals products are the highest quality CBD supplements on the market from the most trusted manufacturer. Our products contain the purest CBD available with an unprecedented level of quality. Every batch of CBD oil is tested and custom formulated to ensure a precise amount of CBD in every pill, tincture or cream. Our products only contain full spectrum CBD oil and is cultivated by the highest standards of organic farming practices. There are no toxic fertilizers or pesticides. We use only CO2 extraction, which is the safest and cleanest of extraction methods leaving behind no harmful solvents. This process produces the purest, most potent and most powerful CBD oil on the market second to none. Quantum Leaf Natural's products are the ideal way to add CBD into your daily life. Whether you are looking for topical applications or a daily capsule, we have a wide spectrum of products to address any need.