The Alaskan Thunder Fuck strain has releases skunk and diesel scent. If the consumers are prone to strong smells, they might need to take this strain easy. However, the fruity taste of earthy tones and traces of citrus perfectly complements this intense smoke.



Alaskan Thunder Fuck fem is a perfect sativa for those who love Sativas, which could boost your mood and make you happy. When you use this marijuana strain, you’ll immediately feel the rush effects of it. It could energize you while also soothing your body and giving you an uplifting and satisfying sensation. This sativa provides a clear high, which is why it’s best used during the day – it’ll motivate you to get things done while being calm. It is a pleasant strain to consume since it does not irritate the throat like some other strains. The instant high it creates is easily detectable, allowing you to control your dosage while remaining functional and effective.

Alaskan Thunder Fuck INFO

Type: Sativa-dominant

Genetics Parents: Afghani Indica x Alaska Sativa x Russian Ruderalis

Flowering Period: 8-9 Weeks

Yield: 400-500g/m2 Indoor / 850g/plant Outdoor

Flavors: Earthy, Sweet, Fruity, Citrus

THC Level: 22%

CBD Level: 0.6%

Harvest Period: October

Growing Difficulty: Moderate