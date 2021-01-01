Fruity Pebbles 2.0 Cannabis Seeds Feminized

This is new and improved, Fruity Pebbles 2.0 Seeds is famous for being hard to get since it can only be grown from clones taken off healthy parent plants. It is a potent weed with a THC content that lies anywhere between 19% and 28%. The strain is an offspring that came from successfully crossing Granddaddy Purps. The offspring were further bred and mixed by crossing Tahoe OG with Alien Kush x OG Kush.



Its creativity bursting effect is much appreciated not only by writers, artists and students but by anyone who needs to sharpen their mind and need to have some space for a couple of genuine thoughts, for school projects or for business. This thought-provoking effect may attract friends around the table since Fruity Pebbles 2.0 definitely works in social settings. Also, from a medical perspective, this strain may be effective for Attention Deficit Disorder.



FRUITY PEBBLES 2.0 INFO

Sex Feminized

Growing Easy

Variety Indica (55%) Sativa (45%)

Flowering Type Photoperiod

Where to Grow Indoor, Outdoor

Flowering Time 55 to 65 days/September – October

Effect Stone High

THC Content 19% – 28%