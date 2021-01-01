About this product
Fruity Pebbles 2.0 Cannabis Seeds Feminized
This is new and improved, Fruity Pebbles 2.0 Seeds is famous for being hard to get since it can only be grown from clones taken off healthy parent plants. It is a potent weed with a THC content that lies anywhere between 19% and 28%. The strain is an offspring that came from successfully crossing Granddaddy Purps. The offspring were further bred and mixed by crossing Tahoe OG with Alien Kush x OG Kush.
Its creativity bursting effect is much appreciated not only by writers, artists and students but by anyone who needs to sharpen their mind and need to have some space for a couple of genuine thoughts, for school projects or for business. This thought-provoking effect may attract friends around the table since Fruity Pebbles 2.0 definitely works in social settings. Also, from a medical perspective, this strain may be effective for Attention Deficit Disorder.
FRUITY PEBBLES 2.0 INFO
Sex Feminized
Growing Easy
Variety Indica (55%) Sativa (45%)
Flowering Type Photoperiod
Where to Grow Indoor, Outdoor
Flowering Time 55 to 65 days/September – October
Effect Stone High
THC Content 19% – 28%
About this brand
Quebec Cannabis Seeds
Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) is a leading provider of cannabis strains in Canada and in the world. We are the ideal online market for high quality marijuana seeds in different varieties: Autoflowering, Feminized and CBD marijuana seeds. So whether it is some massive yielders you’re looking for, or very interesting phenotypes, we’ve got you covered! Looking for seeds that will survive North America's harsh climate? You came to the right place.