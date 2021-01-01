About this product

M-39 (Super Sativa Seed Club. aka.SSSC) voted by High Times one of the top 10 Canadian Strains of All Time. Released by one of the oldest, now retired seed banks in Holland. The M-39 was introduced as a production of an extraordinary plant from the very beginning. To this day, this heavyweight, indica-dominant genetics and true ease of growth made this hardy strain a staple for Canadian growers from Quebec to Ontario and beyond.



M-39 clones easily, grows incredibly quickly with good branching, and finishes with an easy-to-trim profile. It is discreet, low to the ground and promises a fast harvest. Also, M-39 grows perfectly through the shorter seasons and harsher conditions of northern territories.



Growers may beware of imitations. The buds known as “Beasters” are often poorly grown-out versions of M-39 or even pretenders mislabeled as M-39. The real deal has that old-school flavor and clean high that is familiar to growers and smokers of a certain age.



participants may want to gear up for a social night with extra soda pops or juices to support a free-flowing conversation with friends that may end with the necessity for a power nap.



M-39 INFO

Type: Indoor / Outdoor

Growing: Easy

Flowering Time: 39 - 42 days

Indica/Sativa: Indica

Effect: High (Body Bu