The most potent CBD strain in our entire selection.



The Quebec CBD 20-1 gets its name from the CBD to THC ratio of 20:1 that it consistently carries.This 20% content of CBD makes this strain an ideal variety for medicinal purposes



We crossed CBD 20-1 from an ACDC and Columbian Thai hybrid mother plant and a pungent Sour Diesel father plant. As a result, we were left with 2 different phenotypes; one has more Sativa traits while the other carries more Indica characteristics.



Our Indica phenotype generally produces a bigger yield with denser buds. On the other hand, the Sativa phenotype delivers more flowers, on average. There is a clear difference between the two phenotypes, but deciding on them ultimately lands on your preference and what effects you want most out of the plant. This allows cultivators to nurture the same phenos together from an early stage in the grow cycle, if desired. Whatever you decide on, if you’re looking for all the CBD effects that cannabis can provide, this is a number one hitter on the market.



Quebec CBD 20-1 INFO

Effect: Relaxed High

Type: Indica

Yield (indoor): 450g./m2

Yield (outdoors): 800g./plant

THC/CBD: 1.0% THC / 20% CBD

Rich in: CBG, CBN, THEV, CBDV

Flowering Period/Finishing: 60-65 days / early October