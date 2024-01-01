We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
R&D Northwest
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
R&D Northwest products
11 products
Flower
Jack Herer
by R&D Northwest
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Wizard Of OG
by R&D Northwest
THC 22.42%
CBD 0.05%
Pre-rolls
Grape Cheesecake Pre-Roll 1g
by R&D Northwest
THC 6.44%
CBD 13.35%
Flower
Grape Cheesecake Silver Tier
by R&D Northwest
THC 6.4%
CBD 12.38%
Flower
New Years Eve Dream
by R&D Northwest
THC 23.2%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Animal Kush Mints Pre-roll 0.5g
by R&D Northwest
THC 23.33%
CBD 0.06%
Pre-rolls
Wizard of OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
by R&D Northwest
THC 22.42%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Dogwalker Blue Tier
by R&D Northwest
THC 19.68%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Grape Cheesecake Pre-Roll 0.5g
by R&D Northwest
THC 6.4%
CBD 12.38%
Flower
Animal Face x Kush Mints
by R&D Northwest
THC 26.07%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Animal Face x Kush Mints Pre-Roll 0.5g
by R&D Northwest
THC 24.94%
CBD 0%
R&D Northwest
Catalog