  3. Trim Weed Fast
Trim Weed Fast

Teaching the world how to trim weed fast

Trimmer stereotypes!
About Trim Weed Fast

First released in 2016, How To Trim Weed Fast is the go-to resource and training manual for the weed trimming industry. By providing concise, humorous, and interesting information about how to trim weed, we strive to economically empower individuals working in the green industry while helping legitimize weed as a sustainable and healthy medicine throughout the nation. One of many titles by Sage Liskey's Rad Cat Press. Learn more at www.sageliskey.com and www.trimweedfast.com.