For those sore muscles, aches and pains help is just a few minutes away. RR 2000mg maximum strength CBC/CBC pain relief lotions are comprised of a silky non greasy base of organic Coconut Oil, Jojoba Oil, and Shea Butter. They penetrate deeply to help aid in pain and are anti-inflammatory making them an excellent product for arthritis and joint pain. RR Lotions also provide anti-aging properties, and are great for shingles pain, rashes, burns, and bug bites.

read more