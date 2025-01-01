We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Railroad Remedies
Healing through mother nature
About
Shop
Catalog
Our story
Railroad Remedies manufactures premium CBD/CBC Pain Relief Lotions and CBD Tinctures for humans, dogs and cats.
read more
Shop by category
topicals
pets
concentrates
THC lotions, creams, & patches
Lotions
CBD/CBC 2000mg Pain Relief Lotions
by Railroad Remedies
Lotions
CBD 500mg Pain Relief Lotion 1.75oz
by Railroad Remedies
THC for dogs & cats
Pet Tinctures
K9 CBD Dog Tinctures in bacon or peanut butter flavor. 30ml 150mg - 350mg
by Railroad Remedies
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
Ingestible
Railroad Remedies CBD Tinctures in Peach, Peppermint or Berry. 1000mg - 3000mg strengths
by Railroad Remedies
Additional information
Visit website
Home
Brands
Railroad Remedies