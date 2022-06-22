About this product
500mg CBGA + 500mg CBDA + 500mg full spectrum CBD
1500mg total cannabinoids
For Immune Support
This 1500mg oil contains equal parts CBGA (cannabigerolic acid), CBDA (cannabidiolic acid) and full spectrum Hawaiian CBD (cannabidiol).
This blend was created to boost the immune system and also offers relief from occasional nausea, pain and inflammation and promotes a sense of calm and well being.
About this brand
Rare Cannabinoid Company
World's strongest cannabinoid gummies. First pure THCV and CBDV oils, plus CBN, CBG, CBC, CBDA, Terpenes, full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD. Mix and match to create your own strains and customize your wellness.