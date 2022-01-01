About this product
Blueberry is another top-seller terpene blend by Rare Terpenes. Blueberry is known for its unique berry, sweet, and woody magic combo. Blueberry Terpene Blend from Rare Terpenes is an ideal addition to any of your favorite products. Fans of berries and wood enthusiastically recommend this product due to its robust, sweet blueberry flavor and aroma.

Rare Terpenes
Rare Terpenes is a well-known online store that offers high-quality terpene for sale everywhere to fulfill your needs. Our blends are 100% handcrafted, plant-based, and GMO-free. In addition, we specialize in providing Terpene Blends, terpene sprays, diluents, and cartridges. Grab our offer of Buy 2, Get 1 FREE! Order now.