Feel a bubbly experience of flavor and aroma with Bubblegum OG Terpene. Rare Terpenes' Bubblegum OG Terpene Blend is one of the most potent flavors, with sweet berry and subtle earthy notes. The profile of Bubblegum OG promotes elevated moods and relaxation levels. If you feel bad mood issues or mood swings problems, Bubblegum OG is the best product.