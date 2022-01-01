About this product
Feel a bubbly experience of flavor and aroma with Bubblegum OG Terpene. Rare Terpenes' Bubblegum OG Terpene Blend is one of the most potent flavors, with sweet berry and subtle earthy notes. The profile of Bubblegum OG promotes elevated moods and relaxation levels. If you feel bad mood issues or mood swings problems, Bubblegum OG is the best product.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Rare Terpenes
Rare Terpenes is a well-known online store that offers high-quality terpene for sale everywhere to fulfill your needs. Our blends are 100% handcrafted, plant-based, and GMO-free. In addition, we specialize in providing Terpene Blends, terpene sprays, diluents, and cartridges. Grab our offer of Buy 2, Get 1 FREE! Order now.