Diablo OG, also known as “Diablo Kush” or “Diablo OG Kush,” is another fantastic terpene blend by Rare Terpenes. Diablo OG is an exclusive hybrid strain created by crossing one of the most popular OG Kush strains with a South African Sativa strain. This terp will leave you better motivated, more focused, and euphoric.
Rare Terpenes is a well-known online store that offers high-quality terpene for sale everywhere to fulfill your needs. Our blends are 100% handcrafted, plant-based, and GMO-free. In addition, we specialize in providing Terpene Blends, terpene sprays, diluents, and cartridges. Grab our offer of Buy 2, Get 1 FREE! Order now.