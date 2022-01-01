About this product
Gelato Terpene Spray Bottle is a fun terpene splash by Rare Terpenes Bringing you the aroma of the sunset sherbet strain combined with the most well-known terpene strain in the world, girl scout cookies.
Gelato Spray Terps Bottle is ideal for those who enjoy dessert/fruity scents. This spray's flavor profile resembles cookie characteristics more.
Gelato Terpene or Terps Spray Bottle is ideal for incorporating citrus, earthy, and sweet aromas into herbal products. Ideal for any product application.
Gelato Spray Terps Bottle is ideal for those who enjoy dessert/fruity scents. This spray's flavor profile resembles cookie characteristics more.
Gelato Terpene or Terps Spray Bottle is ideal for incorporating citrus, earthy, and sweet aromas into herbal products. Ideal for any product application.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Rare Terpenes
Rare Terpenes is a well-known online store that offers high-quality terpene for sale everywhere to fulfill your needs. Our blends are 100% handcrafted, plant-based, and GMO-free. In addition, we specialize in providing Terpene Blends, terpene sprays, diluents, and cartridges. Grab our offer of Buy 2, Get 1 FREE! Order now.