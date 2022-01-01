Gelato Terpene Spray Bottle is a fun terpene splash by Rare Terpenes Bringing you the aroma of the sunset sherbet strain combined with the most well-known terpene strain in the world, girl scout cookies.



Gelato Spray Terps Bottle is ideal for those who enjoy dessert/fruity scents. This spray's flavor profile resembles cookie characteristics more.



Gelato Terpene or Terps Spray Bottle is ideal for incorporating citrus, earthy, and sweet aromas into herbal products. Ideal for any product application.