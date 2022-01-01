About this product
Girl Scout Cookies Terpene Spray Bottle is one of Rare Terpenes' best-selling products.
The strain is a hybrid with Indica dominance. This strain is a hybrid of OG Kush and Durban Poison. GSC Spray Bottle is well-known for its euphoric effects, which are followed by waves of total body relaxation.
GSC is renowned for its sweet, pungent aroma. Our spray bottle's flavor profile is dominated by mint, sweet cherry, and lemon notes.
About this brand
Rare Terpenes
Rare Terpenes is a well-known online store that offers high-quality terpene for sale everywhere to fulfill your needs. Our blends are 100% handcrafted, plant-based, and GMO-free. In addition, we specialize in providing Terpene Blends, terpene sprays, diluents, and cartridges. Grab our offer of Buy 2, Get 1 FREE! Order now.