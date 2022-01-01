About this product
King Louie, also known as “Louis XIII Kush,” is an Indica strain created by combining OG Kush with LA Confidential. King Louie's namesake is best known for creating wigs for the French royal family. The name is associated with a popular Indica-dominant cannabis strain in Southern California. This strain announces its presence through odor, just as many people did in the 1600s. Order online now.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Rare Terpenes
Rare Terpenes is a well-known online store that offers high-quality terpene for sale everywhere to fulfill your needs. Our blends are 100% handcrafted, plant-based, and GMO-free. In addition, we specialize in providing Terpene Blends, terpene sprays, diluents, and cartridges. Grab our offer of Buy 2, Get 1 FREE! Order now.