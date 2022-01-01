About this product
Banana Terpene Spray Bottle, also known as Banana Kush, is one of Rare Terpenes' most popular products. This strain is a hybrid resulting from the crossing of Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The flavor and aroma profile of Terpene Spray Bottle is identical to a bunch of fresh bananas. Banana Kush is well-known for providing a mellow buzz and a calming, relaxed feeling of euphoria.
Rare Terpenes is a well-known online store that offers high-quality terpene for sale everywhere to fulfill your needs. Our blends are 100% handcrafted, plant-based, and GMO-free. In addition, we specialize in providing Terpene Blends, terpene sprays, diluents, and cartridges. Grab our offer of Buy 2, Get 1 FREE! Order now.