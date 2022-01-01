About this product
Sky Walker OG, trapped in the high-quality Terpene Spray Bottle, is the solution you are looking for. It is an exclusive cross between Mazar x Blueberry and OG Kush. This Terpene Spray filled with the goodness of a sweet earthy but aromatic profile has a classic earthy scent. The Sky Walker OG Terpene Spray Bottle is ideal for those with a distinct floral and citrus flavor preference. This Terpene Spray Bottle is the best remedy for creating a calm atmosphere.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Rare Terpenes
Rare Terpenes is a well-known online store that offers high-quality terpene for sale everywhere to fulfill your needs. Our blends are 100% handcrafted, plant-based, and GMO-free. In addition, we specialize in providing Terpene Blends, terpene sprays, diluents, and cartridges. Grab our offer of Buy 2, Get 1 FREE! Order now.