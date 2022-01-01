Sky Walker OG, trapped in the high-quality Terpene Spray Bottle, is the solution you are looking for. It is an exclusive cross between Mazar x Blueberry and OG Kush. This Terpene Spray filled with the goodness of a sweet earthy but aromatic profile has a classic earthy scent. The Sky Walker OG Terpene Spray Bottle is ideal for those with a distinct floral and citrus flavor preference. This Terpene Spray Bottle is the best remedy for creating a calm atmosphere.