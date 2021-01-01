About this product

This black lightweight zip hoodie features a large High Life design with Rasta colors. “Live the HIGH LIFE” and “Roll One Up” is printed on the back with a green weed leaf and joint. The words “Home Grown” and “High Potency” are printed next to the weed leaf. The front left chest has “High Life” with a green weed leaf surrounded by a circle of Rasta colors.



This is an extremely soft, premium lightweight fleece hoodie. The hoodie has a jersey hood liner, flat drawstring, ribbing at the cuffs and waistband, and open pockets. Made of 80% cotton and 20% polyester.