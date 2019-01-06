Loading…
3 Bears OG Live Sauce 1g

by Raw Garden™
IndicaTHC 16%CBD
About this product

3 Bears OG Live Sauce
Bear OG x Karma’s OG Cut x Triangle Kush
Indica Hybrid

Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.

Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.

Raw Garden Sauce is 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers or artificial flavors. Made from Cannabis flower grown by Raw Garden in Central California using entirely organically-based and Clean Green-certified farming techniques that is Cryogenically Flash-Frozen immediately at harvest. Contains approximately 7-14% terpenes and comes in a wetter consistency than Raw Garden Live Resin.

About this strain

Picture of 3 Bears OG
3 Bears OG

3 Bears OG by Mephisto Genetics is an autoflowering cross of Bear OG, Karma’s OG Cut, and Triangle Kush. This indica-dominant strain generates pungent, flavorful buds in a smaller, more manageable plant size. Mephisto Genetics describes 3 Bears OG as a cornerstone to their artisanal collection, blending the best attributes of the fabled OG Kush with a compact, controllable growth structure. The 3 Bears OG has an approximate 70-day growth cycle and offers effects that stimulate the appetite while leading the body toward sleep.

3 Bears OG effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
60% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Logo for the brand Raw Garden™
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.