Raw Garden™
Animas Jungle Refined Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Animas Jungle 0.5g Cartridge
Animas Valley x Wedding Punch x Dos Y Dos
Indica Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
Animas Valley x Wedding Punch x Dos Y Dos
Indica Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!