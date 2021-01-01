Raw Garden™
1:2 Beary Delight Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g
About this product
Beary Delight CBD 1:2 1.0g Cartridge
Beary White x CBD
CBD 1:2
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ CBD Vape Cartridge is made from single source live resin and is offered in a variety of ratios.
