Raw Garden™
Berry Breath OG Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g
About this product
Berry Breath OG 1.0g Cartridge
Fire OG x Purple Patrick x Mendo Punch
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single-source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
Fire OG x Purple Patrick x Mendo Punch
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single-source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!