Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Blue Kosher Live Sauce 1g

by Raw Garden™

About this product

Blue Kosher Sauce
Kosher Chem x Blue Cush - Indica Dominant Hybrid
Indica Dominant Hybrid

Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Raw Garden™
Raw Garden™
Shop products
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.