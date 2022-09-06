Citrus Winds +CBD 1:1 1.0g Cartridge

Sour Tangie x Strawberry Jack x Leeroy x CBD (Breeding Project)

CBD 1:1



Raw Garden™️ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.



Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.



Our CBD 1:1 Refined Live Resin™️ vapes contain equal parts CBD and THC

and are designed to provide a pleasant, holistic cannabis experience that

maintains the natural flavor and aroma of the original fresh flower.

Enhance any moment with Refined Live Resin™️ CBD.



Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.



Raw Garden +CBD Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers, or artificial flavors. Made from Cannabis flower grown by Raw Garden in Central California using entirely organically-based and Clean Green-certified farming techniques that is Cryogenically Flash-Frozen immediately at harvest. These cartridges are for when you want to achieve a more balanced vaping experience at lower levels of THC, or for accessing the health and wellness benefits that have made high-dose CBD activated by THC so sought after.