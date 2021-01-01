Raw Garden™
1:2 Electric Daze Refined Live Resin CBD Cartridge 1g
About this product
Electric Daze CBD 1:2 1.0g Cartridge
Chem Haze x Citrus Sap x CBD
CBD 1:2
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ CBD Vape Cartridge is made from single source live resin and is offered in a variety of ratios.
