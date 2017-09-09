Loading…
Logo for the brand Raw Garden™

Raw Garden™

Extreme Kosher Live Sauce 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Extreme Kosher Sauce
Kosher Chem x (Kosher Chem x Extreme OG)
Indica Dominant Hybrid

Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.

Extreme OG effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
91% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
41% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!