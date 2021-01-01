Gas Berries & Cream Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Gas Berries & Cream 1.0g Cartridge
Extreme OG x Dosi Punch x Purple Patrick
Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single-source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
