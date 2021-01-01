Gorilla Gold Live Sauce 1g
Gorilla Gold Sauce
Original Glue x Jack Punch
Indica Hybrid
Live Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified™ fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our live sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
