Raw Garden™
High-Fi Live Sauce 1g
About this product
High-Fi Sauce
Wifi 43 x Lime OG x Kosher Chem x Slymer
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Live Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified™ fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our live sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
