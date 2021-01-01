Raw Garden™
1:1 Lemon Purps Refined Live Resin CBD Cartridge 1g
About this product
Lemon Purps CBD 1:1 1.0g Cartridge
Bubba Purps x Lemon Drop x CBD
CBD 1:1
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ CBD Vape Cartridge is made from single-source live resin and is offered in a variety of ratios.
Bubba Purps x Lemon Drop x CBD
CBD 1:1
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ CBD Vape Cartridge is made from single-source live resin and is offered in a variety of ratios.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!