Orange Slurm Live Sauce 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Orange Slurm Sauce
Clementine x Cherry Slurm
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
Clementine x Cherry Slurm
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
Clementine effects
Reported by real people like you
369 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!