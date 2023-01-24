About this product
Our gummies are made using only Raw Garden whole plant, fresh frozen, single-source live cannabis oil, and all-natural vegan ingredients. Each bag comes with an assortment of 20 large gummies in 5 great flavors to choose from. Each gummy contains 5mg of THC and has been designed with a line down the middle to provide various dosing options. We package our gummies in a high-barrier resealable bag to ensure optimal freshness and deliver a satisfying experience.
Assorted Flavors Including: Bing Cherry, Watermelon, White Peach, Wild Strawberry, and Meyer Lemon.
100mg THC per package, 5mg THC per gummy.
About this brand
Raw Garden
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.
State License(s)
CDPH-10003156