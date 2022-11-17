About this product
Our variable voltage battery works with all Raw Garden™ 510 threaded cartridges. Easily adjust three different temperature settings to personalize your flavor experience. Rechargeable with USB Adapter.
Press the button 5 times in quick succession to turn the battery on/off.
Adjust the temperature in three different ways to optimize your flavor experience:
2.9V = Blue LED
3.1V = Green LED
3.3V = Red LED
Press and hold the button down while inhaling on the cartridge mouthpiece. Release the button to deactivate and stop inhaling.
About this brand
Raw Garden
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.
State License(s)
CDPH-10003156