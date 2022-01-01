About this product
Skystomper #8 1.0g Cartridge
Skystomper x Sour Stomper
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.