Raw Garden™
Strawberry Cloud Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Product rating:
About this product
Strawberry Cloud 1.0g Cartridge
Strawberry Jam x Cloud Chaser
Sativa
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
Strawberry Jam x Cloud Chaser
Sativa
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!