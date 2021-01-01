Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Raw Garden™

Raw Garden™

1:1 Sunday Selection Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g

About this product

Sunday Selection CBD 1:1 1.0g Cartridge
Chem Dawg x CBD
CBD 1:1

Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ CBD Vape Cartridge is made from single source live resin and is offered in a variety of ratios.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!