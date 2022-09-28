Sweet Oasis Live Resin™ 1.0g Cartridge



Kosher Chem x Animas x Jack Punch (Tropical / Floral / Citrus)



Hybrid



Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.



Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.



Raw Garden high-potency Refined Live Resin™ THC Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers, or artificial flavors. Made from 100% cannabis flower grown using mindful and sustainable farming practices. These cartridges are high in THC and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted.