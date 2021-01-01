About this product
Triangle Kush #7 Live Resin
Triangle Kush Pheno
Indica Hybrid
Raw Garden's Live Resin is made using Raw Garden's Clean Green Certified™ whole-plant, fresh-frozen flowers.
Triangle Kush Pheno
Indica Hybrid
Raw Garden's Live Resin is made using Raw Garden's Clean Green Certified™ whole-plant, fresh-frozen flowers.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.