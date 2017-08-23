About this product
Triangle Kush Sauce
OG Kush Pheno - Triangle Kush is an Indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa.
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
OG Kush Pheno - Triangle Kush is an Indica originating in Florida, named after the state's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa.
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
About this strain
Triangle Kush, also known as "Triangle OG" and "OG Triangle," is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.
Triangle Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
179 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.