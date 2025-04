The Blue Slushie strain by Raw Genetics is a standout indica-leaning hybrid that fuses the frosty allure of Blue Cookie with the powerful structure of Georgia Pie. This strain bursts with decadent flavors—think vanilla cream, gooey cookie dough, and a sweet, gassy finish that makes each hit feel like a treat. Georgia Pie adds strength and stability to the lineage, helping the plants grow vigorously and stack up big, resin-packed colas while keeping that iconic Blue Cookie frost. With legendary genetics from Kush Mints, Gelatti, GSC, and OG Kush in its background, Blue Slushie brings both top-tier flavor and consistent performance to the garden.

